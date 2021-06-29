Dr. Prasad Vankineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vankineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Vankineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasad Vankineni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Huntsville Hospital Digestive Disease Center - Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 302, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-2012
Digestive Disease Center420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 204, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9031
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Needs to listen better and improve personality
About Dr. Prasad Vankineni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vankineni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vankineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vankineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vankineni has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vankineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vankineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vankineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vankineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vankineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.