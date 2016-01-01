Overview of Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD

Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Krishnamshetty works at Prasanna L Krishnamshetty MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.