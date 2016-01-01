See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD

Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Krishnamshetty works at Prasanna L Krishnamshetty MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Krishnamshetty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Pediatrics
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 435, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 642-6537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cough
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992760763
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital At St. Joseph Medical and Trauma Center
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamshetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamshetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamshetty works at Prasanna L Krishnamshetty MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamshetty’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamshetty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamshetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamshetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamshetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

