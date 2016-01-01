Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamshetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD
Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Krishnamshetty works at
Dr. Krishnamshetty's Office Locations
-
1
South Bay Pediatrics200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 435, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 642-6537
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnamshetty?
About Dr. Prasanna Krishnamshetty, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1992760763
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital At St. Joseph Medical and Trauma Center
- Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamshetty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamshetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamshetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamshetty works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamshetty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamshetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamshetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamshetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.