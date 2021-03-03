Overview

Dr. Prasanna Wickremesinghe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Wickremesinghe works at Prasanna C. Wickremesinghe MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.