Dr. Prasanna Wickremesinghe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prasanna Wickremesinghe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Prasanna C. Wickremesinghe MD PC481 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I am writing this after 8 years. Dr. wick is best at diagnostic and treatment. we two experiences with him. First instance he saved my wife's life by not just diagnostic but following up in urgent fashion overriding the hospital staff. In second instance wife had bad acidity and nervousness. Thinking outside the box, he prescribed amitriptyline which did the work. He take interest in his patient's problem to the end. Thanks
About Dr. Prasanna Wickremesinghe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Sinhala
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wickremesinghe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wickremesinghe has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wickremesinghe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wickremesinghe speaks Chinese and Sinhala.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickremesinghe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickremesinghe.
