Dr. Prasanth Lingam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Lingam works at Kettering Cardiovascular Associates in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.