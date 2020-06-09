Dr. Prasanthi Tondapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tondapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasanthi Tondapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasanthi Tondapu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Other.
Dr. Tondapu works at
Locations
DFW Endocrinology P.A3311 Yucca Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (469) 930-4655
Apex Heart Care -Alliance Clinic3848 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (469) 930-4655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very well-informed, and you can tell she really cares about her patients. A really great doctor!
Dr. Prasanthi Tondapu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023210382
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- St. Paul University Hospital
- Other
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tondapu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tondapu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tondapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tondapu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Foot Exam, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tondapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tondapu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tondapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tondapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tondapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.