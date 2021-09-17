Overview of Dr. Prashant Dani, MD

Dr. Prashant Dani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Dani works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.