Overview of Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD

Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Rice Medical Center.



Dr. Gajwani works at The Solace Center in Missouri City, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX and Alvin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.