Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (26)
Map Pin Small Missouri City, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD

Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Rice Medical Center.

Dr. Gajwani works at The Solace Center in Missouri City, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX and Alvin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gajwani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Solace Center
    4502 Riverstone Blvd Ste 601, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-2700
  2. 2
    Greater Houston Psychiatric Associates
    11233 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 757-1177
  3. 3
    Stephen F Austin Community Health Network
    1612 Callaway Dr, Alvin, TX 77511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 824-1480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Very personable, knowledgeable, and compassionate. All of these are extremely important when it comes to mental health. I highly recommend Dr. Gajwani.
    J. Moulden — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770509283
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Jln Medical College
    • Psychiatry
