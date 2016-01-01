Overview of Dr. Prashant Joshi, MD

Dr. Prashant Joshi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Joshi works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - University City in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.