Dr. Prashant Kapoor, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Prashant Kapoor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Kapoor works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Myeloma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Skin Screenings
Myeloma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Skin Screenings

Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Oral Cancer Screening
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Plasmapheresis
Thoracentesis
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    I have been with him and his team for five years for Multiple Myeloma. My husband and I trust him to help guide me through this journey. Also, he always acknowledges my husband weather he is with me or not. He has the personality that is needed to help you be calm through treatment. Personalities that mesh are just as important as the skills a DR has. Thank you for your care.
    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487671152
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Dr. Prashant Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kapoor’s profile.

    Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kapoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

