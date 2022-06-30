Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD
Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They completed their residency with S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
Dr. Kaul's Office Locations
SUNY Adult Psychtry Outpt Clin713 HARRISON ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
PFP Inc600 E Genesee St Ste 217, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 725-1784
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaul is a top in his field. His brilliant treatment regimens were tremendously successful, where previous psychiatrists have failed; both personally and with those I have referred to him. He is also kind and personable. He was highly recommended to me and I recommend him highly to others.
About Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740446574
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
