Overview of Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO

Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kelkar works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.