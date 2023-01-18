Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO
Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kelkar works at
Dr. Kelkar's Office Locations
-
1
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Novi Office26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 240, Novi, MI 48374 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Warren Office11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 206, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 569-7745Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelkar?
I feel very fortunate to have found Dr Kelkar. Excellent Excellent surgeon. I went in feeling beyond horrible. Pain was my current lifestyle. Left later feeling ZERO pain. Do yourself a huge favor and go see him.
About Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053536755
Education & Certifications
- Saint John Providence Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelkar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelkar works at
Dr. Kelkar has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.