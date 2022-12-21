Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD
Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
1
Ssk Physician Associates409 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-2227
- 2 403 Ogletree Dr Ste 110, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (936) 327-4005
3
Kidney Center of Jasper930 Marvin Hancock Dr, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (936) 634-2227
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- Tyler County Hospital
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427087071
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.