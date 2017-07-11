Overview

Dr. Prashant Morolia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morolia works at Alliance Primary Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Decatur, IL and Minot, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.