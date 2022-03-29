Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian-Columbia
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield116 S Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 588-2311
Advanced Pain and Spine123 Columbia Tpke Ste 102B, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 665-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Although he occasionally runs late, he always has time to discuss my pain and the effects it has on my life. Available to do spinal injections with or without sedation.
About Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1316002553
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Mountainside Hospital
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.