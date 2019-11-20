Overview of Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Stuart Oncology in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.