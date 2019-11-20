See All Oncologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

Medical Oncology
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Stuart Oncology in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Stuart Oncology
    1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 404, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 (772) 251-2604
    Stuart Oncology
    501 SE Osceola St Ste 301, Stuart, FL 34994 (772) 494-5430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr Patel is very good at what he does, a straight shooter and caring person. I would recommend him for anyone needing his services
    Eddie Johnston — Nov 20, 2019
    About Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

    Medical Oncology
    English
    1336135102
    Education & Certifications

    Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami Sch Med|Sylvester Cancer Center, Univ Of Miami
    Perth Amboy Genl Hosp-Raritan Med Ctr|Raritan Bay Medical Center - Old Bridge
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Oncology
