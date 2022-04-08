Overview of Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Patel works at Respacare in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.