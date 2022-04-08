Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Respacare489 Union Ave, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 630-1374
-
2
Respacare - Flemington Office170 State Route 31 Ste 2, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (732) 630-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been seeing Dr. Patel now for 6 years and he is the first sleep doctor that was so concerned about me. He always takes his time and explains everything and listens to my concerns and does what he needs to do to be sure my health is his concern. He is very caring, and kind. He also cared for my Mom and he was always kind and understanding with her issues. I highly recommed him.
About Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1982806915
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Medical Center
- UMDNJ - New Jersey School of Medicine
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.