Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya, MD
Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY.
Upstate Specialty Services Women's Imaging550 Harrison St Ste D, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-8224
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-8224Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ascension Medical Group301 Seton Pkwy Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-4815
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 464-8224MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
Absolutely the best surgeon for reconstructive plastic procedures. I drive 1.5 hours to see him one-way. He is a perfectionist and his attention to detail is immaculate. His colleague Carolyn Duca, NP is a blast and makes you feel comfortable during your visits as well, even during difficult times. Upstate and our area are lucky to have Dr. Upadhyaya and his team.
- General Surgery
- English
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Upadhyaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadhyaya accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhyaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyaya has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyaya.
