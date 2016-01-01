Overview of Dr. Prashant Vaishnava, MD

Dr. Prashant Vaishnava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Vaishnava works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.