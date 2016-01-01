Dr. Vaishnava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prashant Vaishnava, MD
Overview of Dr. Prashant Vaishnava, MD
Dr. Prashant Vaishnava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Vaishnava's Office Locations
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prashant Vaishnava, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942351465
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaishnava accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaishnava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishnava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishnava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishnava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishnava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.