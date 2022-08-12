Dr. Prashant Vivek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Vivek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prashant Vivek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Dr. Vivek's Office Locations
Oregon Medical Group ENT330 S Garden Way Ste 300, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 334-3370
Oregon Medical Group Laboratory4140 Quest Dr, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (541) 687-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Vivek. He really listens, he explains everything thoroughly, and involves you in the decision making for your treatment. Highly recommend!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vivek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
