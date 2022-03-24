Overview of Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD

Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA.



Dr. Yadav works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.