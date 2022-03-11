Dr. Prashanth Katrapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katrapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashanth Katrapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashanth Katrapati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|University of Toledo and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Kansas City Heart and Vascular Specialists8919 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 243-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, professional and easy to talk to. Love him.
About Dr. Prashanth Katrapati, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|University of Toledo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
