Overview

Dr. Prashanth Katrapati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|University of Toledo and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Katrapati works at Kansas City Heart and Vascular Specialists in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.