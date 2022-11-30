Overview of Dr. Prashanth Mannam, MD

Dr. Prashanth Mannam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chennai Medical College.



Dr. Mannam works at Prashanth Mannam MD in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.