Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (50)
Map Pin Small Kingwood, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD

Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma University Medical Center|Oklahoma University Medical Center

Dr. Palwai works at NORTH HOUSTON RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palwai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Rheumatology Associates
    19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 44, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jul 18, 2020
    I have been a patient with Dr Palwai for 2 years. When I went to see him I could not walk only with crutches or a walker. Pain was so intense. I was so in despair and then victory came thru with meds and theraphy. Thank You D. Palwai for all you have done
    Maria A Martinez — Jul 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD
    About Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225071855
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center|Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palwai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palwai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palwai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palwai works at NORTH HOUSTON RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Palwai’s profile.

    Dr. Palwai has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palwai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Palwai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palwai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palwai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palwai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

