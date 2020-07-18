Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palwai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD
Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma University Medical Center|Oklahoma University Medical Center
Dr. Palwai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Palwai's Office Locations
-
1
North Houston Rheumatology Associates19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 44, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 417-4997
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palwai?
I have been a patient with Dr Palwai for 2 years. When I went to see him I could not walk only with crutches or a walker. Pain was so intense. I was so in despair and then victory came thru with meds and theraphy. Thank You D. Palwai for all you have done
About Dr. Prashanth Palwai, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1225071855
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center|Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palwai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palwai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palwai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palwai works at
Dr. Palwai has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palwai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Palwai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palwai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palwai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palwai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.