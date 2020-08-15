Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD
Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sekhar's Office Locations
Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology Bristol350 Blountville Hwy Ste 201, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 968-6650
WMA Pulmonary at Bristol271 Medical Park Blvd Fl 2, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 968-2311
Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology117 W Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is truly a doctor because he wants to help people. No stone is left unturned in order for him to get to the root of the problem and he doesn't waste any time starting the process. He explains the tests he's done and gives you a clear, concise and confident diagnosis and treatment plan. I absolutely loved his personality as well. He is down to earth, friendly, and very upbeat. He is just himself...right down to his jeans, polo shirt and converse! Hands down the best doctor I've ever been to.
About Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861612103
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
