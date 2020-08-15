Overview of Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD

Dr. Prashanth Sekhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhar works at Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology Bristol in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.