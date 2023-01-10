Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunkureddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD
Overview of Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD
Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St Georges U Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Sunkureddi's Office Locations
Clear Lake Rheumatology3725 E League City Pkwy Ste 200, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 957-9127
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best part of having Dr. Sunkureddi as my rheumatologist, is his knowledge of the disease. The second best part if that he listens. He doesn't always agree but he listens!!!
About Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Med Br
- U Tx Med Br
- U Tx Med Br
- St Georges U Sch Med
- Baylor University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Clear Lake Rheumatology
