Overview of Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD

Dr. Prashanth Sunkureddi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St Georges U Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Sunkureddi works at Clear Lake Rheumatology in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.