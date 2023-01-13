Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giridhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD
Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Giridhar works at
Dr. Giridhar's Office Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology, PA6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 797-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giridhar is the best of the best! She is kind, compassionate, and extremely knowledgable. Her knowledge and attention to detail saved my son's life. The follow up and continue care has been absolutely excellent. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Giridhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giridhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giridhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giridhar has seen patients for Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giridhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giridhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giridhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giridhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giridhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.