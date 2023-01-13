See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD

Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Giridhar works at PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY, PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giridhar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Ophthalmology, PA
    6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Plano, TX 75024 (972) 797-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia

Treatment frequency



Exotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr. Giridhar is the best of the best! She is kind, compassionate, and extremely knowledgable. Her knowledge and attention to detail saved my son's life. The follow up and continue care has been absolutely excellent. Highly recommend.
    Kim Brower — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770710394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prashanthi Giridhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giridhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giridhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giridhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giridhar works at PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY, PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Giridhar’s profile.

    Dr. Giridhar has seen patients for Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giridhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giridhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giridhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giridhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giridhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

