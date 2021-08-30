Overview

Dr. Prashanthi Thota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Thota works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Manometry and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.