Dr. Prashanti Atluri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. 

They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atluri's Office Locations

    120 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 (516) 663-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  Uniontown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Nov 14, 2018
    Dr. Atluri answered all the questions I had & further expounded on them. Very knowledgeable & willing to find the answer if she doesn't know it. Only minus, she runs late.
    — Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Prashanti Atluri, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1932275609
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atluri has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Atluri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atluri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

