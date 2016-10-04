Dr. Prasit Nimityongskul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimityongskul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasit Nimityongskul, MD
Overview of Dr. Prasit Nimityongskul, MD
Dr. Prasit Nimityongskul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimityongskul's Office Locations
- 1 3421 Medical Park Dr Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36693 Directions (251) 665-8200
University of South Alabama Physicians Group1601 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 665-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very experienced in what he does. Willing to do whatever he can to help you understand your condition. Willing to check up on you far after surgery if you feel the need to call.
About Dr. Prasit Nimityongskul, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1922053560
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimityongskul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimityongskul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimityongskul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimityongskul speaks Minnan.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimityongskul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimityongskul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimityongskul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimityongskul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.