Overview

Dr. Prasuna Sajja, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sajja works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Katy Green in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.