Overview

Dr. Pratap Agusala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Agusala works at Cyfair Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Shenandoah, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.