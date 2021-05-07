Dr. Pratap Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratap Tummala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pratap Tummala, MD
Dr. Pratap Tummala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Tummala works at
Dr. Tummala's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Center P.A.1107 Sara Swamy Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 891-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tummala?
I’ve been using Dr. Tummala for years. I’m from Oklahoma and now staying in Wichita Falls, Texas and I drive 2 hours for my visit. He addresses my concerns and he’s very sharp in diagnosing my problems. I love his staff and so happy with Dr. Tummala. I highly recommend him. If I need to contact the nurse or leave a message, they call me back very quickly.
About Dr. Pratap Tummala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730187816
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tummala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tummala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tummala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tummala has seen patients for Arthritis, Steroid Injection and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tummala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tummala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tummala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tummala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tummala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.