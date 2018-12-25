Overview of Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO

Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Superior, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Colorado Center For Arthritis And Osteoporosis in Superior, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO, Longmont, CO and Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.