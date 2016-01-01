Overview of Dr. Prateek Sanghera, MD

Dr. Prateek Sanghera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Sanghera works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.