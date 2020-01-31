Dr. Kakkasseril has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratheek Kakkasseril, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pratheek Kakkasseril, MD
Dr. Pratheek Kakkasseril, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Kakkasseril works at
Dr. Kakkasseril's Office Locations
-
1
Kollipara & Kollipara540 Parmalee Ave Ste 410, Youngstown, OH 44510 Directions (330) 747-1106
-
2
Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-2929
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-4325
-
4
Hmhpohio Heart Institute1001 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 747-1106
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakkasseril?
Dr PK is awesome ! He truly cares about his patients and is a wonderful interventionslist. He saved my Mom’s leg. She had a necrotic area on her toe and he did an intervention in the cath lab at Mercy Health and she went home the next day. Healed great. She followed up and about 1.5 years later, her circulation got bad again and he went back in and opened her circulation up. She’s doing great ! I’ m thankful for PK’s skill and expertise ! Mercy Health is lucky to have him on staff
About Dr. Pratheek Kakkasseril, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609195643
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakkasseril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakkasseril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakkasseril works at
Dr. Kakkasseril has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakkasseril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkasseril. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakkasseril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkasseril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkasseril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.