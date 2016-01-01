Overview

Dr. Pratheep Arora, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Arora works at Summit Medical Clinic, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.