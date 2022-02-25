Overview

Dr. Prathibha Chandrasekaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chandrasekaran works at Redding Endoscopy Center in Redding, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.