Overview of Dr. Prathibha Potharlanka, MD

Dr. Prathibha Potharlanka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bordentown, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Potharlanka works at Premier Medicine and Wellness in Bordentown, NJ with other offices in Ewing, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.