Dr. Surapaneni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prathibha Surapaneni, MD
Dr. Prathibha Surapaneni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Surapaneni's Office Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Start Center For Cancer Care134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 593-5900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2503
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Prathibha Surapaneni, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1548688641
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Surapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surapaneni speaks Spanish.
