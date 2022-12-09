Overview

Dr. Prathima Jasti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College In India and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Jasti works at Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.