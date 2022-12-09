Dr. Prathima Jasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prathima Jasti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prathima Jasti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College In India and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Locations
Nebraska Endocrinology Specialists8207 Northwoods Dr Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68505 Directions (402) 484-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and pleasant. I feel very comfortable with Dr Jasti.
About Dr. Prathima Jasti, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699971473
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Rangaraya Medical College In India
