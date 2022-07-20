See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD

Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Moorthy works at Gastro Health in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Gastroenterology of Naples LLC
    4760 Tamiami Trl N Ste 27, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-9594
  2. 2
    Collier Endoscopy & Surgery Center Inc
    3439 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 301, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-9594

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164537973
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

