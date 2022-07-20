Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD
Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Moorthy's Office Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology of Naples LLC4760 Tamiami Trl N Ste 27, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 593-9594
Collier Endoscopy & Surgery Center Inc3439 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 301, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 593-9594
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over the last few years I have dealt with both post surgical pain and RA pain. Dr. Moorthy and her PA, Yvonne have always listened carefully and asked intuitive questions, the results being excellent management of my pain. I am so fortunate to be in their care.
About Dr. Prathima Moorthy, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1164537973
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.