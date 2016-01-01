Dr. Pratibha Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratibha Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Pratibha Abraham, MD
Dr. Pratibha Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
-
1
Ssm Health1011 Bowles Ave Ste 300, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-5048Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
About Dr. Pratibha Abraham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336589118
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.