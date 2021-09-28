Overview

Dr. Pratibha Bansal, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bansal works at Pain Rehab of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.