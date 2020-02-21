Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratibha Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pratibha Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-0739Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9300 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-6568
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (216) 444-6568Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
-
4
Clvlnd Clnc Twnbg Fmy Hlt/Srgry8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Dr. Rao is fantastic. She listens to my concerns and is dedicated to helping me in any way she can.
About Dr. Pratibha Rao, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205095957
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.