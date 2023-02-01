Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD
Overview of Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD
Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pontiac, MI.
Dr. Bhattacharya works at
Dr. Bhattacharya's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Center of Mi44200 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 955-9948
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhattacharya?
Wonderful! Very attentive and responsive
About Dr. Pratik Bhattacharya, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1528212768
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhattacharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattacharya works at
Dr. Bhattacharya has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhattacharya speaks Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.