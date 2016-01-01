Dr. Pratik Choksy, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choksy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Choksy, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Pratik Choksy, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Choksy works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center At Sparks1500 Dodson Ave Ste 60, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choksy?
About Dr. Pratik Choksy, MB BS
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1376864504
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Augusta Georgia & Clin
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choksy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choksy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choksy works at
Dr. Choksy has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choksy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choksy speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Dr. Choksy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choksy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choksy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choksy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.