Dr. Pratik Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dallas Medical Partners Pllc3900 Junius St Ste 405, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-7600
Internal Medicine Associates of Dallas3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1004, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
