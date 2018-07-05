Overview

Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Muhammad M. Kudaimi in Munster, IN with other offices in East Chicago, IN and Schererville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.