Overview of Dr. Pratik Patel, MD

Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Cardio Metabolic Institute in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.