Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their residency with UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel was very informative and positive about my diagnosis. He preformed my surgery and made me feel comfortable throughout the process. My recovery was easy and I feel well informed, all thanks to Dr Patel. I would absolutely recommend him for your ENT needs.
About Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1902224942
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.